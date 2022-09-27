Watch CBS News
CBS Mornings Deals: A portable massager and other items that could help promote self-care

By Tori B. Powell

/ CBS News

Exclusive discounts on self-care items
Exclusive discounts on self-care items from CBS Mornings Deals 04:42

Lifestyle host Gayle Bass joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss this week's exclusive deals on items designed to promote self-care. Discover this week's exclusive deals below, and visit CBSDeals.com or text CBS to 65000 to take advantage of them today. 

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com

Necka:

Take the stress out of your neck and back on the go with the Necka portable massager. The rechargeable personal massager incorporates heat therapy and is powered by eight deep-kneading nodes to simulate shiatsu finger pressure. The compact device lasts up to one hour on a single charge and attempts to help relieve back and neck pain.

Was priced at $199.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $99.99

Spina: 

Turn any chair into a massage chair with the Spina massage chair pad. The massager is designed to help decrease muscle stiffness as well as combat fatigue, stress and soreness through triple-action kneading, heat and vibration for longer-lasting effects. The massager includes adjustable straps to fit chairs and shiatsu massage technology. 

Was priced at $399.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $179.99

IceShaker 26oz Sport Bottle:

Designed by athletes, the IceShaker 26oz Sport Bottle is designed to help keep drinks cold for up to 30 hours. The insulated stainless steel bottle, that come in 20 colors, includes measurement markings inside and fits all standard-size cup holders. It's eco-friendly, reusable and has a flip-up handle so you can bring the bottle on the go.

Was priced at $34.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $20.97

September 27, 2022

