CBS Mornings Deals: A 10-in-1 jumper cable and more

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest summer deals

Where to get the latest summer deals

This week on CBS Mornings, lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner takes us through exclusive deals, including a 10-in-1 jumper cable that may give you peace of mind the next time you hit the road.

Read on for some of this week's deals. Visit CBSDeals.com or text CBS to 65000 to take advantage of these exclusive deals today. CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.





Jumpstart

This 10-in-1 vehicle jump starter includes a flashlight, emergency red flashing light, safety alarm, thermometer, compass and more. It also doubles as a phone charger.

Was priced at $139.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $79.99

Mission Personal Cooling Fan & Free Cooling Towel

Beat the heat with this personal fan which will keep air cool for up to eight hours. The fan comes with a free towel that cools to 30 degrees below average when activated with water and stays cool for up to 2 hours.

Was priced at $49.98 but offered on CBSDeals.com for $24.49

Mission Cooling Performance Hat

Protect your face from the sun with a cooling baseball style cap that stays cool for up to two hours when activated by water.

Was priced at 19.99 but offered on CBSDeals.com for $10

Smart Nora

This device stimulates airway muscles from under your pillow to stop you from snoring. You can customize Nora based on pillow type, sleep habits and bedroom environment.

Was priced at $399 but offered on CBSDeals.com for $299