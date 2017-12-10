"CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor to interview French President Emmanuel Macron

"CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor will interview French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, Dec. 11. The interview will be broadcast Monday night on the show, which airs from 6:30-7:00 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network.

The "CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor" will also originate from Paris on Monday, with Glor anchoring from Élysée Palace.

Glor will sit down with Macron for his only American network television interview ahead of the One Planet Summit. The interview will also be featured Monday across CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming news service, and on CBSNews.com.

More of the interview will be broadcast Tuesday on "CBS This Morning" (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET).