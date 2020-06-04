CBS to air classic 60 minutes sports stories on LeBron James, surfer Garrett McNamara and more

CBS Sports, in collaboration with CBS News, is looking back at unforgettable stories with 60 Minutes Sports: Timeless Stories, airing on CBS. Eighteen stories highlighting iconic stars, headline-making moments, and inspirational people and places around the world will be told in six shows continuing over the coming weeks.



Each episode, hosted by James Brown, will highlight three stories that debuted on 60 Minutes or 60 Minutes Sports, an investigative sports show known for its in-depth reporting and compelling interviews, which aired on Showtime from 2013-2017.

Coming up this week

EPISODE THREE: SATURDAY, JUNE 6 AT 1:30 PM ET/10:30AM PT

Before he was the subject of an Oscar-winning documentary, Lara Logan interviewed Alex Honnold, the freestyle solo climber, as he prepared to scale a 1,600-foot rock wall. With no fear, no ropes, and no margin for error, Honnold climbs mountains higher than the Empire State Building and with only his fingertips and toes keeping him from falling a thousand feet or more, a single mistake means certain death.

60 Minutes had 14 cameras rolling the day Alex Honnold tackled the sheer mountain face of Sentinel in Yosemite and producer Jeff Newton told 60 Minutes Overtime about filming Honnold's ascent, and how some of the cameramen suspended thousands of feet above the Yosemite Valley floor.

Filming mountain climber Alex Honnold

In 2013, legendary surfer Garrett McNamara took Anderson Cooper into the waters off Portugal in search of the coveted 100-foot wave. As producer Keith Sharman told 60 Minutes Overtime, Cooper wanted to get a feel for the water – but since the record-breaking waves in Nazare weren't for the average surfer, the team had to improvise.

Anderson Cooper hits 30-foot waves (sort of)

EPISODE FOUR: SUNDAY, JUNE 7 AT 1:30 PM ET/10:30AM PT

The Cape Cod Baseball League is the summer home to some of the best college baseball players and draws the attention of Major League Baseball's top scouts. 60 Minutes Sports reports on what is thought to be the most prestigious summer baseball league in the world.