Missing Florida soldier found dead after intense search, police say

A soldier who disappeared earlier this week from a Florida National Guard base has been found dead, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said Friday. The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that Specialist Cayln McLemore's death is now being investigated as an "undetermined death investigation."

McLemore was found in a wooded area of Camp Blanding, police said. McLemor of the Alabama Army Reserve was participating in a land navigation assignment on Wednesday at 11 a.m., but did not return, CBS Gainesville affiliate WGFL reports.

Rescue agencies across the state joined in the search effort for McLemore, including the Ocala Fire Rescue and Marion County Fire Rescue. The Clay County Sheriff's Office told WGFL that over 450 men and women had volunteered to help in the search.

Officials said earlier they believe he may have become disoriented and dehydrated in the heat, WGFL reports.