Cattle truck accident in Georgia kills seven cows

KENNESAW, Ga. -- A tractor-trailer carrying cows overturned on a Georgia interstate early Thursday morning, killing seven cows, CBS affiliate WGCL-TV reports. Police rounded up 12 other cows.

It's unclear what caused the crash. No people were reported injured.

Authorities say drivers should steer clear of Interstate 75 near Kennesaw.

WGCL-TV reported all but one southbound lane on Interstate 75 have reopened at Wade Green Road in Kennesaw.

Crews were diverting traffic off at Highway 92, and commuters could use Cobb Parkway as an alternate.