Cat hair helps nab woman accused of mailing bombs to Obama, Texas gov.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas woman is accused of sending homemade bombs to President Barack Obama and Texas Governor Greg Abbott that prosecutors say could have maimed or killed the two leaders.

Court documents filed in district court in Houston last week show Julia Poff was indicted earlier this month on six counts for allegedly mailing the bombs in October 2016, including mailing injurious articles and transporting explosives with the intent to kill and injure.

Abbott opened the package but the device didn't explode, according to the indictment, obtained by CBS affiliate KHOU. Had it detonated, it could have caused "severe burns and death," the indictment says.

The package sent to Obama was intercepted in screening.

An obliterated shipping label on the package sent to Abbott led investigators to Poff's address in Sealy, and a cat hair found under the shipping label of the package sent to Obama matched one of Poff's cats, the indictment says. The device contained a cellphone, a cigarette package and a Ken's salad dressing cap which were also linked to Poff, including by witnesses who said she had bought the salad dressing for an anniversary dinner, according to the indictment.

Poff allegedly said she didn't like Obama and was upset with Gov. Abbott because "she had not received support from her ex-husband," the indictment says. Poff is also accused of mailing an explosive device to the Social Security Administration in Maryland and allegedly said she had applied for social security benefits but didn't receive them.

Records show the 46-year-old woman is being held at the Houston federal detention center.

Poff's attorney, Ashley Kaper, declined to talk to an Associated Press reporter Friday.