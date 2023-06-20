Watch CBS News
CBS Evening News

Chicago children's doctor brings smiles to patients with cast art

By Charlie De Mar

/ CBS News

Doctor helps child patients with cast art
Children's doctor uses cast art to bring smiles to patients 01:35

Chicago — Kids usually can't wait to get a cast off their arm, but 5-year-old Beau Stadel wasn't so sure. 

"I'm kind of sad and kind of happy," Beau told CBS News. "I like it. And also, it does look cool."

That's because Beau's cast is a work of art. The cast's intricate Pokémon design is the work of Dr. Felicity Fishman, an orthopedic surgeon at Shriners Children's Hospital in Chicago.

Fishman and her team draw custom designs pre-selected by her patients. Characters of all kinds come to life on the casts within 10 minutes.

"There are a lot of parts of what I do that can be scary for a kid," Fishman said. But the artwork can sometimes calm those nerves and put her patients at ease.

"It reminds you that little things are meaningful," she said.

Beau's mom, Kara Stadel, said the cast "kind of helped with the distraction of what was happening."

Now with his cast off, Beau can appreciate the real masterpiece — his reconstructed hand.

Charlie De Mar
charliedemar-2.jpg

Charlie De Mar is an Emmy Award-winning reporter for CBS2.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 7:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.