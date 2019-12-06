Caroline Wozniacki announces she's retiring from tennis at age 29

Professional tennis player Caroline Wozniacki will retire from tennis after the Australian Open in January. The former world number one announced her shocking departure from the sport on Instagram Friday.

"I've played professionally since I was 15 years old," she wrote. "In that time I've experienced an amazing first chapter of my life...I've accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court."

Currently ranked 37th in the world, Wozniacki's career has been full of milestones, including 30 Women's Tennis Association singles titles, 71 weeks as world number one and the opportunity to represent Denmark at three Olympic Games.

"It's obviously a decision I've thought about for a long time," she said on Good Morning America. "It's never going to be an easy decision when you've done this your whole life, but it just feels right. I'm ready for it," she added.

The 2018 Australian Open champion wants to take the time to focus on her family life. "I've always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it's time to be done. In recent months, I've realized that there is a lot more in life that I'd like to accomplish off the court," she wrote. "Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world."



The tennis champ married former NBA star David Lee earlier this year in a ceremony in Italy. Close friend Serena Williams was a bridesmaid at the nuptials. "💔💔💔 Yet ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Williams responded to Wozniacki's news on Instagram.

In 2018, Wozniacki was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, though she said that her retirement "has nothing to do with my health." Since the diagnosis, the athlete dropped from the top three world rankings.

The 29-year-old, who said that she "looks forward to sharing [her] exciting journey ahead," has already made moves off the court. This September she enrolled at Harvard Business School and she has been working on an upcoming project to continue raising awareness about rheumatoid arthritis.

Wozniacki ended her emotional statement by thanking her supporters. "Finally, I want to thank with all my heart, the fans, my friends, my sponsors, my team, especially my father as my coach, my husband, and my family for decades of support! Without all of you I could have never have done this!"

Though the news may come as a surprise to many of her fans, dozens flooded her Instagram with words of support, including her brother, Patrik Wozniacki. "I'm so proud of being your brother and your biggest fan and been able to follow your whole adventure from hitting against the wall in Køge tennis club till becoming a Grand Slam champion first as a junior winning Wimbledon and later on winning the Australien Open I 2018 🏆🥇 and not to forget 71 weeks as number 1 in the world 🌎👏🏻 love you Caro ❤️," he wrote.