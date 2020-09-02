Tiger King's Carole Baskin, Nelly and others join "Dancing with the Stars"

The new "Dancing with the Stars" cast was announced on Wednesday morning, and it includes Tiger King's Carole Baskin.

Baskin, who was not necessarily a fan favorite after "Tiger King" premiered on Netflix, joins other reality stars who are cast members.

Monica Aldama, the feisty and competitive head coach on Netflix's docuseries "Cheer," has also joined the cast. Aldama leads the Navarro College cheer team in Corsicana, Texas.

Realtor Chrishell Stause, who currently stars on the Netflix reality series "Selling Sunset," has also been chosen as a "star" on the show. "Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe and "Catfish" host Nev Schulman are also new cast members.

Rapper Nelly, Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, Backstreet Boy AJ McLean, and "The Real" co-host Jeannie Mai will also appear as "stars" on the show.

Some athletes have also joined: former NBA All-Star Charles Oakley and former San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis, as well as Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

Actors Jesse Metcalfe, Justina Machado and Anne Heche also joined the cast.

All 15 stars will compete with their professional dance partners for the "mirrorball" trophy. Past winners of the show include "The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, former NFL player Rashad Jennings and singer Kellie Pickler.

Tyra Banks has joined as the new host of the show, which will premier on September 14.