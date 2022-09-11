Watch CBS News
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz wins men's singles U.S. Open championship

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat Norway's Casper Ruud in four sets to win the men's singles final at the U.S. Open, his first tournament win at Flushing-Meadows. Alcaraz, 19, is the first male teenager to win a Grand Slam since Rafael Nadal won the French Open in 2005.

Alcaraz took the first set but lost the second to Ruud, the No. 5 seed. Ruud led 6-5 in a marathon third set that lasted more than 70 minutes and ended with Alcaraz tying it up after a dramatic 15-minute game. Alcaraz then easily took the tiebreaker 7-1. 

Alcaraz won the fourth and final set 6-3.

Alcaraz won the quarter-final round in five sets against American Frances Tiafoe, who had defeated Rafael Nadal. 

2022 US Open - Day 14
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates a point against Casper Ruud of Norway during their Men's Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 11, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. / Getty Images

