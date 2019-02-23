Boeing 767 cargo jet with 3 aboard crashes in Texas

A twin-engine cargo plane with three people onboard crashed near Baytown, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an alert on the Boeing 767 after losing radio contact approximately 30 miles southeast of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The flight, operated by Atlas Air Inc., was headed from Miami to Houston. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it was sending a team to investigate at the scene.

Boeing issued a statement on Twitter saying it was aware of the crash and "gathering more information."

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.