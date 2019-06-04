Live

Alabama mayor recommends "killing" LGBTQ community in a now-deleted Facebook post

By Kate Smith

/ CBS News

The mayor of a small Alabama town is apologizing after he reportedly recommended "killing" members of the LGBTQ community in a now-deleted Facebook post. 

Carbon Hill Mayor Mark Chambers was responding to a comment on his original post, which read in all capital letters: "We live in a society where homosexuals lecture us on morals, transvestites lecture us on human biology, baby killers lecture us on human rights and socialists lecture us on economics!"

In a subsequent comment, the mayor wrote: "The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out. I know it's bad to say but with out [sic] killing them out there's no way to fix it."

Chambers' comments come just as the nation kicks off Pride Month.

In a telephone call with the station, Chambers initially denied writing the post. He later backtracked, admitting he was responsible and adding that he believed he was sending a private message, not a public post.

The post, which has been removed, was originally reported by the Birmingham TV station WBRC.

mayor-mark-chambers-wpcf-300x300.jpg
Mark Chambers Carbon Hill City Hall

Chambers claimed he "never said anything about killing out gays" but that "if it comes to a revolution in this country both sides of these people will be killed out."

On Tuesday, Chambers issued an apology on Facebook: "Although I believe my comment was taken out of context and was not targeting the LGBTQ community, I know that it was wrong to say anyone should be kill [sic]."

A call and email to the city clerk's office were not immediately returned.

