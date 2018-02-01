Car plows in pedestrians in Shanghai, injuries reported: Chinese state media

Eighteen people were hospitalized after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians in downtown Shanghai Friday, Chinese state media reported. Three people were seriously injured, Reuters reported.

The crash was caused by a 40-year old man surnamed Chen who accidentally ignited the gas he was transporting, according to Shanghai police, who appeared to dismiss fear the crash could have been an attack in the heart of the Chinese financial hub.

Chen and two other people suffered serious injuries in the crash. The driver works for a Shanghai metals company and had no criminal record but was now under suspicion for transporting dangerous materials, the Shanghai police said.

The minivan, registered in the southern province of Jiangxi, veered onto a sidewalk and burst into flames around 9 a.m. near People's Park, authorities said.

It occurred just as British Prime Minister Theresa May was speaking at a business event in the city.

Videos on social media showed injured people lying on the pavement next to a Starbucks cafe and firefighters trying to put out a blaze inside the van.

Local media reported the vehicle was carrying six people and several tanks of gas. The status of the passengers wasn't clear.