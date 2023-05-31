Car launches off ramp of tow truck and crashes onto Georgia highway, bodycam video shows

A car launched off a tow truck ramp on a Georgia highway, flew through the air and crash-landed last week, and it was all caught on video.

The wild scene unfolded as the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office was assisting the Georgia State Patrol last Wednesday on a highway, according to the sheriff's office.

The two sides of the highway are separated by a grass median, and a flatbed tow truck was parked on the opposite side of the highway with its ramp lowered.

A sheriff's deputy wearing a body camera was walking in the direction of the tow truck when an apparently distracted driver sped up the lowered ramp.

Wild video shows a car going airborne after the driver went up a tow truck's ramp. The driver survived the crash with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/0kEkw2Azii — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 31, 2023

The car blew through a barrier at the back of the ramp and collided with the tow truck's cab as it went airborne.

Seconds before the car accelerated up the ramp, a person is seen in the bodycam video walking in front of the tow truck. The person made it to the edge of the highway as the car is seen taking flight behind them.

The car landed on its passenger side and flipped over, hitting another car in the other lane, according to CBS affiliate WCTV.

The first car eventually came to a stop right side up as smoke rose from the wreck.

The driver, identified as a 21-year-old woman from Tallahassee, Florida, survived the crash but suffered serious injuries, WCTV reported.

A car is seen on body camera video flying through the air after driving off a flatbed tow truck ramp on a Georgia highway May 24, 2023. Lowndes County Sheriff's Office