Car hits barrier near White House, causing lockdown

A vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House Friday afternoon, in what a law enforcement source told CBS News' Pat Milton appeared to be an intentional act. The source said the female driver, an out-of-state resident with Tennessee plates, is known to Secret Service.

The vehicle did not breach the security barrier surrounding the White House, but the White House has been placed on lockdown. The driver was immediately apprehended by Secret Service officers, and is being interviewed by them.

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident, and no shots were fired, according to Secret Service. But the incident did disrupt traffic near 17th and E St. NW, where the incident occurred.

The incident took place as President Trump was inside the White House, after holding a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, naturally heightening concerns.

This is a developing story and will be updated.