5 teens, including 4 Texas Roadhouse employees, found dead after car lands in Florida retention pond

An out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five teenagers in the vehicle, authorities said Monday. Four of the victims worked together at a nearby Roadhouse, a restaurant manager confirmed.

The accident in Fort Myers, Florida, happened either late Sunday or early Monday, killing three woman and two men, all ages 18 or 19, according to officials the Fort Myers Police Department.

A car landed in a retention pond, killing all five teenagers in the vehicle, authorities in Fort Myers, Florida said Monday. Fort Myers Police

The names of the teens weren't immediately released. No further details were made public Monday.

Interim Fort Myers Police Chief Randall Pepitone said he was there as officers and deputies worked to retrieve the victims from the car and perform life-saving measures, but there were no survivors, CBS affiliate WINK-TV reported.

"My condolences to the family of these victims," said Pepitone.

A manager at a nearbyTexas Roadhouse confirmed to WINK-TV that four of the teenagers worked at the restaurant.

"I was in complete shock. I can't even focus in class today. It was insane," Ibrahim Shaw, a friend and coworker of the victims, told the station.

Flags at the restaurant were seen flying at half-staff on Monday afternoon, WINK-TV reported.

In a Facebook post, the Texas Roadhouse said it was "deeply saddened" by the loss of the four workers.

"Our team is grieving alongside their families and friends," the post said. "We appreciate the support of our Ft. Myers community during this difficult time. "