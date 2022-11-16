"Full House" star Candace Cameron Bure criticized over "traditional marriage" comments

Former "Full House" actor Candace Cameron Bure's views on marriage are in the spotlight after a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. Bure left the Hallmark Channel earlier this year for cable network Great American Family, and when asked if she expects same-sex couples to be the leads in movies on the channel, she said, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."

The comments sparked outrage among LBGT people online, including singer and dancer Jojo Siwa — who posted a photo on Instagram of a news article discussing Bure's comments.

"This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people," she wrote. Bure's former "Full House" costar Jodie Sweetin commented on Siwa's post with, "You know I love you."

This isn't the first time Siwa has criticized Bure. In July, Siwa called Bure the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met in a TikTok video that went viral, according to Billboard.

Bure responded to the online criticism, telling People, "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."

"I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support," she said.

Bure had told The Wall Street Journal faith was a part of her move to Great American Family. "My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them. I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

GLAAD's CEO and President Sarah Kate Ellis also criticized Bure's comments, saying in a tweet, "It's irresponsible and hurtful for Candace Cameron Bure to use tradition as a guise for exclusion." The organization advocates for LGBT people in media.

🧵It's irresponsible and hurtful for Candace Cameron Bure to use tradition as a guise for exclusion. I’d love to have a conversation with Bure about my wife, our kids, and our family’s traditions. Bure is out of sync with a growing majority of people of faith, — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) November 16, 2022

"Bure is out of sync with a growing majority of people of faith, including LGBTQ people of faith, who know that LGBTQ couples and families are deserving of love and visibility," she said.