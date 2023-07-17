A Canadian teen allegedly carved his name into an 8th-century Japanese temple

Tourist who carved name into Rome Colosseum apologizes

A 17-year-old suspect was questioned by Japanese authorities after he allegedly carved his name into an 8th-century Japanese temple earlier this month, news agency Kyodo reports. The Canadian teen allegedly wrote his name, Julian, on Toshodaiji Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Nara.

A Japanese tourist told staff at the temple they saw the teen carving his name into a pillar of the Golden Hall, which is a national treasure, police say.

The teen allegedly used his fingernail to carve a 4-centimeter "J" in the wood, as well as "Julian," which stretched 10 cm.

Police questioned the teen on suspicion of violating the cultural properties protection law.

The teen allegedly used his fingernail to carve a 4-centimeter "J" in the wood as well as "Julian," which stretched 10 cm. Nara Prefectural Police vi Kyodo

"We are worried that the same thing could happen again. Even though it may have been done without malice, it is still regrettable and sad," one of the monks at the temple said, Kyodo reports.

Several historic monuments of ancient Nara are still standing in the city and Toshodaiji Temple is one of five Buddhist temples at the site, according to UNESCO.

Several of the buildings were vandalized in 2015, according to Kyodo.

Toshodaiji was founded by Ganjin - a Chinese priest invited to Japan by the emperor to train priests and teach Buddhism. Ganjin's influence in propagating Buddhism in Japan was monumental, and his arrival and teaching at Toshodaiji was important in this process. John S Lander/LightRocket via Getty Images

Last month, a tourist from the U.K. was caught on camera carving his fiance's name into the Colosseum, a 2,000-year-old amphitheater and one of the most famous tourist attractions in Rome.

The man allegedly used keys to carve "Ivan + Haley 23," Italian news outlet ANSA reported. The tourist, who faces a fine of up to $16,000, later apologized and his lawyer says he hopes for a plea bargain to avoid going to jail.