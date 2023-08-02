Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces separation from wife Sophie

Canasian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on social media Wednesday that he and his wife Sophie are separating after 18 years of marriage.

"After many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," Trudea wrote on Instagram.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

His wife Sophie posted a similar message on her account. The couple has three children — 15-year-old Xavier,15, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien. They asked the public to respect their privacy for the "well-being of our children."

The couple, who married in 2005, often supported each other in the public sphere. In May, the pair attended King Charles's coronation, where they were seen holding hands.

This is a developing story and will be updated.