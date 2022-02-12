Canadian police arrive to remove protesters at busiest U.S. border crossing

Canadian police moved in Saturday to remove protesters who have disrupted Canada-U.S. trade at a major bridge border crossing.

Protesters at the busiest crossing between the United States and Canada remained overnight despite new warnings to end the blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production.

A city bus and school bus arrived at the scene Saturday morning and police moved in formation toward them. One of the protesters used a megaphone to alert others that police were coming for the demonstrators, who are protesting against Canada's COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. There is also an outpouring of fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Anti-vaccine mandate protestors yell at a television crew as they record a live interview at a roadway near the Ambassador Bridge U.S.-Canada border crossing, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on February 11, 2022. GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

"The Windsor Police & its policing partners have commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge. We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time," police tweeted.

About 20 protesters huddled together while others remained in pickup trucks and cars as police asked drivers to leave. Tow trucks and ambulances were stationed near the protest.

"The illegal blockades are impacting trade, supply chains & manufacturing. They're hurting Canadian families, workers & businesses. Glad to see the Windsor Police & its policing partners commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge. These blockades must stop," Federal Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted.

A judge on Friday ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the blockade that has now entered a sixth day. The Ambassador Bridge carries 25% of all trade between the two countries.

Police clear a roadway at the Ambassador Bridge US-Canada border crossing blocked by truckers as they protest anti-vaccine mandates in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on February 11, 2022. GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in the province that will allow his cabinet to impose $100,000 fines and up to one year in jail as punishments against people who continue to illegally block roads, bridges, walkways and other critical infrastructure.

"The right to protest does not outweigh the right to get food, fuel and goods across our border," he tweeted Friday.

"That's why we are ensuring our police have the tools and powers to resolve this situation and restore order."

Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz of the Ontario Superior Court issued an injunction giving protesters blocking cross-border traffic until 7 p.m. Friday to clear out. However, the deadline came and went.

Windsor police immediately warned that anyone blocking the streets could be subject to arrest and their vehicles could be seized.