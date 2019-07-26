Police confirm two sightings of teen suspects in Canada highway murders

Canadian police say they have confirmed two sightings of the two teens accused of killing three people on remote Canadian roads, including an American woman and her Australian boyfriend. Authorities said Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been spotted twice in the area where they found their burned out SUV.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police believe the pair are on foot because no vehicles nearby are reported stolen. Search dogs, drones and armed police are now part of the search for the two teens.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are wanted in connection with the murders of North Carolina native, Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, who were found near their van on the side of the road more than a week ago. On Wednesday, police identified the third victim as Leonard Dyck, 64, of Vancouver. His body was found 300 miles away from where the traveling couple was discovered, also on a remote Canadian road. Authorities have charged the teens with second degree murder in his death.

The Canadian publication Globe and Mail reports the suspects are linked to now-inactive social media accounts that share themes including "the communist icon, far-right politics" and Nazi symbols. The Globe also published a photo from a source allegedly showing Schmegelsky.

Schmegelsky's father, Alan, worries his son may be on a suicide mission and could soon be dead.

"A normal child doesn't travel across the country killing people," he said. "I'm so sorry all of this had to happen. I'm sorry that I couldn't rescue you."

This story and the manhunt have consumed Canada, appearing on the news around the clock. It's all anyone can talk about, in part, because this type of thing just doesn't happen there – and there is still no apparent motive.

