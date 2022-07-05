11-year-old boy dies after fireworks incident in Indiana

An 11-year old boy in Indiana died from serious injuries sustained during a "fireworks incident," authorities said Monday.

Camrynn Ray McMichael, of Mt. Vernon, died late Sunday night while on the way to an Evansville hospital, the Indiana State Police said in a statement.

No details were released about the incident, but Kyrra McMichael told the Courier & Press her son was playing with fireworks.

"He's every parent's dream of a boy," she told the outlet. "And because boys are boys, they play with fireworks (and) he is gone. In the blink of an eye. Literally."

Community mourns following fireworks tragedy https://t.co/jD7LvXfSa7 — Eyewitness News (@WEHTWTVWlocal) July 4, 2022

The Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police are investigating the death along with the Posey County Coroner's office. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Elsewhere, an 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb.

The incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Officers said they found a man with severe wounds to his head and face, and a friend who was performing CPR on him. The man later died at a local hospital.