3 killed, 6 injured in boat explosion in Calvert City, Kentucky

CALVERT CITY, Ky. -- Three people were killed and six injured during an explosion inside a docked tug-boat in Calvert City, Kentucky, on Friday, Marshall County Emergency Management Capt. Justin Harris told CBS News. Harris said two of the victims were airlifted from the scene.

The victims' injuries ranged from non-life threatening to life-threatening, officials said.

Kentucky State Police said the explosion was reported around 9 a.m. on Friday and said there was no early indication of foul play in the incident.

The Calvert City Fire Department asked residents to avoid the area. The department said crews were responding to the scene at Hollinger Road, which is past the Steel Plant on Shar-Cal Road.

"Avoid the industrial area if possible for the next few hours as there will be multiple agencies responding," the department said on Facebook. "Air Products may be used as a helicopter landing zone if needed. If you could avoid the industrial plant part of the city this morning, responders certainly appreciate it."

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Kentucky State Police at (270) 856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.