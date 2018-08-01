14-foot python missing since Carr Fire evacuations found

REDDING, Calif. -- Residents of a Northern California neighborhood can breathe a sigh of relief now that a 14-foot python that went missing after a pet store was evacuated during the Carr wildfire has been found safe.

Sandra Dodge-Streich, owner of Redding Reptiles, says the snake -- named Eres -- was placed in a plastic bin and brought to a home after flames moved closer last week. She says the lavender albino reticulated python slithered out of the bin Saturday.

During a search of the neighborhood in South Redding, residents were urged to keep their small pets indoors - though Dodge-Streich said the snake really only has an appetite for chickens.

In a Facebook post, Dodge-Streich says, "She was hiding in a milk crate on the patio of a neighbor's back yard. Not far away from where she escaped. We had previously attempted to search the yard, but the owner refused to let us in. Thankfully his wife found the snake and called us immediately. Eres is now safe and sound back with us and will be under critical watch and care."

Didge-Streich told CBS Chico, California affiliate KHSL-TV Eres is "very gentle" and has been used by the store on field trips and for parties. She says Eres wouldn't have been able to survive on her own in that area for long.

She says Eres is doing well.