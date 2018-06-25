Voters weigh in on Sarah Sanders' restaurant controversy

"CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor met with a group of voters in California to get their take on the current national political climate. Two were liberal, three were conservative, and one independent, but it's more complicated than that.

They have a wide range of backgrounds, and they had very strong opinions on issues impacting the country, including whether they would have kicked out White House press secretary Sarah Sanders from a Virginia restaurant.

CBS News

Here's an edited sample of their conversation:

Jeff Glor: Let me go around the table quickly. Would you ask her to leave?

Hema Dey: No.

Floyd Johnson II: No.

Sydney Lee Reyes: Yes.

Brock Bauer: No.

Dorothy Kistler: No.

Willie Murray: No. I wouldn't ask her to leave because I'm better than that.

Dey: Yeah, exactly.

Johnson: I wouldn't ask anyone to leave. I wouldn't ask Bernie Sanders to leave, I wouldn't have asked Hillary Clinton to leave, wouldn't have asked Donald Trump... everyone has an opportunity to eat at a restaurant.

Dey: Two wrongs doesn't make a right.

Glor: It seems like there's less civility right now. All the way around.

Kistler: It's appalling. It's absolutely appalling.

Reyes: I find it so ironic that you have, can show compassion, it's selective humanity that you can have compassion for her being chased out of a restaurant but you don't have compassion for drugged, brown, poor children in cages separated from their parents.

Kistler: Well, I find this hateful business just awful and Maxine Waters is the perfect example of something that I think is despicable. And she is encouraging people to go out there and be disrespectful and give anybody who works for Trump a bad time. Anybody who's --

Murray: I disagree with that --

Reyes: You can't operate on a platform of hate and expect there to be no consequences.

Murray: Maxine Waters stands up for her community four-fold. You know, she's been a congressman, or congressperson, in that district for a very long time. She's always stood up for the people.

Glor: Brock, what do you think of what Maxine Waters is saying right now?

Bauer: You know, I think it's just indicative of a real larger problem with our discourse. We got, when I watch the news for example, I feel like I'm told every day that I'm a racist, I'm a bigot, I'm a homophobe because I just believe in slightly different things. I think at the end of the day, really all of us want the same thing. We're all looking at each other as members of parties rather than as humans beings and we all have slightly different experiences, different perspectives that give us, result from the way we think politically.

