3 California officers, 1 suspect shot, authorities say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Authorities say three law enforcement officers and a suspect were shot during a vehicle investigation in Sacramento.

One sheriff's deputy and two California Highway Patrol officers were shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said, CBS Sacramento reports.

The officers were in the area late Wednesday morning investigating stolen vehicles. Two suspects were seen getting into a car and were then chased by authorities. The chase ended in Elk Grove and two women were taken into custody.

Investigators then found the room the suspects had fled from at the Ramada Inn. While attempting to do a search, a suspect from inside the room opened fire through the door — wounding two CHP investigators.

Deputies responded to the back side of the hotel and were engaged by the suspect, who was reportedly armed with a high-powered rifle. Gunfire was exchanged and a Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy was hurt. The suspect was able to get into a car and led authorities on a chase down Fulton and El Camino Avenues before crashing near Watt.

The suspect exchanged gunfire with authorities. He was hit by gunfire and taken into custody.

The conditions of the three law enforcement officers and the suspect are unknown. All have been taken to area hospitals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.