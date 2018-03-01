California officials race to evacuate residents ahead of potential mudslides

MONTECITO, Calif. -- A community of people still recovering from deadly mudslides are being forced from their homes again. With a few hours before the storm hits, deputies are trying to warn residents that they need to get their valuables and their families and get out before it's too late.

Most of the homes Sgt. Brad Welch and his team hit were already empty. If no one is home, he says they tag it and move on.

The few people who are still around promise they'll be gone soon. The goal is to clear out nearly 30,000 homeowners by nightfall.

This affluent coastal community is just starting to recover after a devastating mudslide killed 21 people and destroyed hundreds of homes back in January. That was a voluntary evacuation zone. This time around, the evacuation is mandatory.

HANDOUT / REUTERS

"We are not going to drag you out of your homes," said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown. "This really is something that has to become part of the new normal."

We met up with resident Sylvia Kim and her family as they sandbagged around their home.

"I'm not going to take any chances with my family," she said. "Any time I hear there's going to be heavy rain, we will leave."