Search underway for 2 missing hikers in Southern California

A large search operation was underway Monday for a man and woman who went missing while on a day hike Saturday, CBS Los Angeles reported. The pair were in the Mount Baldy area in the San Gabriel Mountains, some 45 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Eric Desplinter, 33, of Chino Hills and Gabrielle Wallace, 31, of Rancho Cucamonga, were last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The two may have been headed to Cucamonga Peak.

They were supposed to return by 7 p.m. Saturday, and when they didn't return by 8 p.m., their friend contacted authorities, the sheriff's department said. They are believed to have limited amounts of food and water.

Eric Desplinter, Gabrielle Wallace San Bernardino Sheriff's Dept.

Desplinter is an experienced hiker. He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and green pants. Wallace was wearing a gray sweater and jeans.

An air and ground search is taking place involving multiple sheriff's helicopters and several search and rescue teams from San Bernardino, Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

Anyone hiking in the area who sees them should call 911.