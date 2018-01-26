California man escapes from burning home in shower curtain

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. -- Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire that erupted inside of a California home while a man was showering inside. CBS Los Angeles reports the homeowner, Mym Pham, turned the shower off when he heard the fire alarm. He ripped down the shower curtain, wrapped it around himself and ran out of the burning residence to safety.

A neighbor captured the incident on cell phone video. It shows the electrical engineer watching in disbelief as his home of 20 years burned to the ground.

CBS Los Angeles spoke with Pham outside of his home. He said he was in shock.

Pham sat in a friend's truck with burns all over his body, wearing borrowed clothes. He says he lost everything — clothes, cell phones, paperwork, photos and his brand new, high-end kitchen appliances that were just installed. Pham hoped that a remodeled kitchen would help him reconcile with his ex-wife.

"It was top of the line, very nice. That's what I wanted to woo my wife with," Pham said.

Other than the minor burns, Pham and others staying with him were not hurt. The Red Cross is offering assistance.

"Life has a funny way," Pham said. "It turns you upside down. Who knows, maybe I'll find a break in it."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.