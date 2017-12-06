California wildfires halt production on "S.W.A.T.", "Westworld"

"Westworld" and "S.W.A.T." have halted production because of the wildfires raging in Southern California. On Wednesday, a fast-moving new blaze erupted in Los Angeles as firefighters battled three other destructive fires around the region.

The writers of CBS' "S.W.A.T." tweeted that staffers' safety comes first.

"Production of @swatcbs has been suspended for the day due to wildfires and unsafe air near our stages. Safety of cast and crew come first. Prayers to all affected by these fires," they said.

Meanwhile, HBO confirmed that production has halted on "Westworld," which is due to return for a second season in 2018. In a statement on Tuesday, a rep for HBO said, "Due to nearby wildfires, 'Westworld' stopped production earlier today and will resume filming as soon as it's safe to do so."

Star Jeffrey Wright tweeted, "Got an unexpected and unfortunate day off owing to the #CreekFire & #RyeFire. Be safe, folks."

On Wednesday, flames exploded before dawn on the steep slopes of the Sepulveda Pass in Los Angeles, which carries heavily-traveled Interstate 405 through the Santa Monica Mountains where ridgetops are covered with expensive homes.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in the neighborhood. Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said a wider area on the east side of the pass has been advised to get ready in case of evacuation orders.

The nearby Getty Center, with its world-famous art museum, was closed to the public on Wednesday. The museum said air filtration systems in the galleries are protecting the artworks.