Dozens of farmworkers in California vineyard exposed to pesticide

First responders at Tulare County, Calif. vineyard where 63 farmworkers were exposed to pesticide on June 18, 2019 KGPE-TV

Tulare County, Calif. -- Sixty-three farmworkers were exposed to a pesticide on Tuesday, and three were taken to a hospital, CBS Fresno affiliate KGPE reports.

The Tulare County Fire Department said the call came in around 11:45 a.m.

The farmworkers were on the job in a nearby vineyard when the wind shifted and the pesticide drifted from a field that was being sprayed.

The chemical they were hit with is called hexythiazox. The website Beyond Pesticides.org says the chemical kills egg mites and is used on a wide variety of fruits, including grapes.

The three workers brought to the hospital complained of nausea and vomiting.

The other workers were decontaminated on the scene and had no symptoms.