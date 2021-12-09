Father and son arrested for allegedly sparking Caldor Fire

Nearly four months after the Caldor Fire broke out, two men have been arrested for allegedly starting the massive blaze. The fire burned more than 200,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of structures before it was contained on October 21.

David Smith, 66, and Travis Smith, 32, were charged with reckless arson, the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. The two are father and son, according to the district attorney.

The Caldor Fire began on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada on August 14. It spread further into California, coming alarmingly close to the tourist area of Lake Tahoe, according to the Associated Press. Thousands of people were evacuated from the area and officials were able to keep the flames from most heavily populated areas.

Five people were injured and 221,835 acres of land were torched over the course of 67 days, Cal Fire reported. In addition, 81 structures were damaged and 1,003 structures were destroyed.

Flames consume multiple homes as the Caldor Fire pushes into South Lake Tahoe, California on August 30, 2021. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

