Reports of shots fired near Cal State San Bernardino campus

California State University, San Bernardino reports online that there are reports of shot fired near its Visual Arts Building and Parking Structure West. An announcement was made Wednesday on its website here.

Officials warned that those on campus should "remain sheltered in place" and "do not attempt to leave campus."

Investigation into shots fired is ongoing. Remain sheltered in place. Do not attempt to leave campus. More information to follow. — CSUSB News (@CSUSBNews) January 11, 2018

CSUSB says that all its classes at the campus were canceled Wednesday night and that more information is to follow.

CBS Los Angeles reports that no suspect is in custody.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story story. Please check back for latest updates.