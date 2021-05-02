"It just isn't fair": Caitlyn Jenner opposes transgender girls participating in women's sports

Former Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner has come out against allowing transgender girls to participate in women's sports. Jenner, who has filed paperwork to run for governor in California as a Republican, said it was a "question of fairness" in an interview with TMZ on Saturday.

"That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school," Jenner said. "It just isn't fair. And we have to protect girls' sports in our schools."

Jenner took to Twitter later on Saturday to reiterate her stance, saying she was "clear about where I stand."

I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.https://t.co/YODLDQ3csP — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 1, 2021

Jenner's beliefs reflect recent legislation across states like Florida and Mississippi, which have banned transgender athletes from competing on girls or women's sports teams. According to the Human Rights Campaign, 17 states have proposed such legislation.

This goes against the beliefs of many in the transgender community, including activists and advocates who say preventing transgender girls from participating in women's sports is discriminatory. In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, actor Elliot Page slammed the many proposed bills targeting trans youth across the country as "an attack on trans health care."

"What you are hearing from certain lawmakers are actual complete and utter— they're lies in terms of what they're saying about the health care," Page said. "And the reality of the health care is that it's supported by medical institutions and it saves lives. And if you are going to do this and if you are also not going to allow trans kids to play sports, children will die, and it really is that simple."

In Jenner's campaign announcement, she called herself a "compassionate disruptor" and railed against Governor Gavin Newsom, who is likely to face a recall.

Newsom has been vocal in his support of transgender rights, signing laws that includes the establishment of a Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund as well as a law allowing for inmates who are transgender to be housed in facilities based on their gender identity.