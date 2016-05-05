Caitlyn Jenner to pose nude for Sports Illustrated cover

That's one way to show your patriotism. Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly posing nude for the cover of Sports Illustrated, wearing "nothing but an American flag and her Olympic medal," Us Weekly reported.

It will be the first time the former athlete will pose with her gold medal since the bombshell July 2015 Vanity Fair profile in which Jenner came out as transgender. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the 66-year-old's world decathlon record at the 1976 Montreal Summer Games; a source told Us Weekly, "She's excited about that."

Jenner refers to the medal as her "most prized possession," but has said that she tries not to flaunt it because she never wanted her children to feel overshadowed by her achievements.

Caitlyn Jenner uses women's bathroom in Trump Towers

Since coming out, Jenner has become a highly visible figure in the trans community, most recently talking about her right to use women's restrooms and working on a guest spot on the Amazon drama "Transparent."