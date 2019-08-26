C-130 transport plane crashes and catches fire but 7 on board unharmed

A C-130 transport plane made an emergency landing, crashed and caught fire at the Santa Barbara Airport in Southern California late Sunday night, and all seven people on board escaped unhurt, authorities said. The cause of the crash was being investigated.

Emergency crews sprayed the plane with foam to douse the flames.

There was no word on who owns the aircraft but officials said it wasn't military. The C-130 is a workhorse for the military.

It also wasn't clear where the flight originated or whether Santa Barbara was its original destination.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Mike Eliason told the story on Twitter:

