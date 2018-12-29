Injuries reported after jetway collapses at Baltimore airport

At least six people were injured after a jetway collapsed at Baltimore-Washington Airport on Saturday, the airport said. The six people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, BWI said.

According to a statement from Southwest Airlines, paramedics had boarded the flight to assist with a passenger who needed medical attention. Medics and Southwest employees met the 737 when it pulled into the gate.

According to the initial report to the FAA, four medical responders, two Southwest employees and the sick passenger were on the jetway when it fell to ground level, CBS News' Kris Van Cleave reports.

BWI said the jet bridge failure is under investigation, and will be closed until the investigation is complete.

A jetway is the structure passengers walk through to board the plane.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.