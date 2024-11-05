Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Here's how old the typical U.S. homebuyer is today

By Megan Cerullo

Edited By Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

First-time homebuyers disadvantages
Why first-time homebuyers are at a disadvantage 03:18

It is a marker of the challenges of getting on the property train in the U.S. these days: The typical homebuyer today is older than ever, as well as wealthier, new data shows. 

The average age of homebuyers in 2024 was 56, a record high, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), highlighting the impact of soaring housing prices and elevated mortgage rates. That's up from 49-years-old last year, the trade group found.  

First-time buyers also tend to be older. The median first-time buyer this year was 38-years-old, up from 35 in 2023. Roughly a quarter of those getting into homeownership were first-time buyers, down from 32% last year and the lowest share since NAR started tracking those numbers in 1981.

"First-time buyers face high home prices, high mortgage interest rates and limited inventory, making them a decade older with significantly higher incomes than previous generations of buyers," NAR deputy chief economist Jessica Lautz said in a statement. 

A record share of U.S. homes are valued at $1 million or more, with tight supply driving prices up to record highs across the nation, a recent Redfin report shows. In the largest U.S. cities, even people with relatively high incomes struggle to afford homeownership. 

Through September, the price of single-family homes rose 3.4% from a year ago, according to CoreLogic. The median sale price in September was roughly $427,500, according to Redfin. 

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.