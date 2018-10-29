Student shot at North Carolina high school - live updates

A student was shot at a North Carolina high school Monday morning, police said. The police department in Matthews, North Carolina, said another student was taken into custody after the shooting at Butler High School.

The police department said on Facebook that the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident and that the scene has been secured. The wounded student was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries, the police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District said on Facebook that the weapon had been secured by law enforcement. The school district said that students' families were being notified by phone.

This is a developing story and will be updated.