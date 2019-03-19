2 dead and multiple injured after charter bus crash in Virginia, police say

Two people are dead and multiple others are injured following a charter bus crash Tuesday in Virginia, according to police. The bus was heading north on Interstate 95, traveling from Florida to New York, when it overturned on an exit ramp.

"There are two confirmed fatalities," Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said, CBS Richmond affiliate WTVR reported. "One died at the scene and the second a few hours later at a nearby hospital. There are still multiple individuals being treated for injuries at area hospitals."

Fifty-six passengers and a driver were on the Tao's Travel Inc. bus when it overturned around 5:30 a.m. in Prince George County.

1/2: VSP & @PGFEMS still on scene of fatal commercial bus crash in @PrinceGeorgeVa at I95 & Exit 45 ramp. Tao's Travel bus traveling north from #Florida to #NewYork overturned on the exit ramp. 2 confirmed deaths; multiple injuried. 57 on board, to include the driver. @VaDOTRVA pic.twitter.com/TuhwsfyYZc — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) March 19, 2019

"Family members can call the Prince George County Emergency Services Center at 804-733-2659 for information related to those on the bus," Geller said. "A Family Reunification Center is being established at the Prince George County Central Wellness Center at 11023 Prince George Drive in Disputanta, Va 23842."