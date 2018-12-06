Bus carrying girls high school team and semi hit head-on, killing at least 2

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. -- At least two people -- both adults -- were dead after a bus carrying the Normal Community West High School Junior Varsity girls basketball team collided head-on with a semi-tractor trailer in central Illinois Wednesday night, reports CBS Peoria affiliate WMBD-TV.

Illinois State Police said the semi was traveling in the wrong direction when the crash occurred on I-74 between Bloomington and Downs.

They said the truck's 34-year-old driver was killed.

The McLean County Unit 5 School District and state police said there were 11 people on the bus. One, a 72-year-old team volunteer, was killed. Eight students were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other adults from the bus were airlifted to hospitals.

Westbound lanes of I-74 near Downs were closed.

Parents were being advised to go to Normal West High School and not to the scene.

A Facebook post from Unit 5 says, "Staff is on hand at the school to help support students and parents. Please keep our Normal West family in your thoughts."

WBMD said team was returning from a game at Champaign Central.