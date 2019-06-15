Government agency recommends current 80,000 attendance cap at Burning Man

Burning Man is being asked to keep attendance at 80,000 for the next ten years, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said Friday. Since the popularity of the festival continues to grow, Burning Man's organizers proposed raising the attendance to as high as 100,000 for coming years.

The current attendance cap was placed in 2017 at 80,000, according to the Associated Press.

After more than three years the final report by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management was released on Friday, Burning Man said on their website. The environmental impact report recommends the Burning Man organizers keep the current cap of attendees.

The agency said it would work with event organizers to address environmental and security concerns, but it's not advocating at this time any of the changes proposed in the draft environmental impact statement, including a ban on Dumpsters, new security barriers or private security searches for weapons or drugs, according to the Associated Press.

This year's festival will be held from August 25-September 2.