Burger King's Instagram urges people to get takeout — from other restaurants

London — As restaurants around the world struggle to survive amid restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19, one of the biggest global fast food chains — Burger King — is trying to lend a hand on social media.

The makers of the Whopper have launched a new campaign in the U.K. and France urging people to continue to go out to eat or get takeout, and not just from Burger King.

"There's Roti King, Sultan's palace, Tayyab's, Eco, Dumplings Legend, Ochi's... There are many great dishes from thousands of restaurants that deserve to be as famous as the Whopper," Burger King UK said on Instagram. "As we head into tier three across more parts of the country, it's clear independent restaurants need all our support. So we've decided to give you a break from our burger pics and make our Instagram available to all these restaurants. Until they can reopen, they can advertise on our Instagram for free."

Only weeks after some restaurants and pubs in the U.K. were allowed to reopen after a national lockdown, many are being forced to close or serve only take away food again on Wednesday as part of new, stronger "tier three" restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has been surging in Britain.

Restaurants can post photos of their signature dishes on Instagram with the hashtag #WhopperAndFriends and Burger King will share them on its channel.

The company also launched the campaign in France, where restaurants have been closed to stop the spread of COVID-19, but it has not extended it to the United States, though some cities — like New York and Los Angeles — have shut down indoor dining as coronavirus cases rise.

Last month, Burger King UK ran a similar campaign on Twitter, urging people to "order from McDonald's" and other chains such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Five Guys.

"We never thought we'd be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment," the post stated. "So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway, or drive thru."