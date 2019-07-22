Trump and lawmakers reach 2-year deal on budget and debt ceiling

Lawmakers and the White House have reached an agreement to avoid automatic budget limits and suspend the debt ceiling for two years, a move that would push a contentious battle over spending beyond the 2020 election. President Trump and Democratic congressional leaders announced the deal on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy - on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling, with no poison pills," Mr. Trump tweeted. "This was a real compromise in order to give another big victory to our Great Military and Vets!"

Schumer and Pelosi hailed the "bipartisan agreement" in a statement, saying they were "pleased that the Administration has finally agreed to join Democrats in ending these devastating cuts." The Democratic leaders said they had secured an increase in non-defense spending that "exceeds the defense number by $10 billion over the next two years" and agreed to suspend the debt limit until July 31, 2021.

"The House will now move swiftly to bring the budget caps and debt ceiling agreement legislation to the Floor, so that it can be sent to the President's desk as soon as possible," Schumer and Pelosi said. "With this agreement, we can avoid the damage of sequestration and continue to advance progress for the people."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last week that negotiators reached an agreement on core elements of a deal to increase the federal government's borrowing cap and set a $1.3 trillion overall level for agency budgets.

This is a developing story and will be updated.