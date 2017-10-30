Tortoise found on golf course 22 miles away from home

BURBANK, Calif. -- A beloved tortoise that went missing from a school in southern California has been found nearly 22 miles away on a golf course.

CBS Los Angeles reports the 140-pound tortoise, named Bubba, had wandered out of her habitat from Paul Revere Middle School in the Pacific Palisades.

Days later, Bubba reportedly appeared at DeBell Golf Club in Burbank.

"When you think you have seen it all at DeBell GC. Today, there will be slow play on Hole 18 due to the 'Snapping Turtle.' Book your next tee time at DeBell it's just like visiting the zoo," the golf course wrote on its Facebook page.

The tortoise has since been returned to the school.