Bryce Harper agrees to record-breaking deal with the Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper, the baseball superstar who won the 2015 National League MVP with the Washington Nationals, has agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, CBS Sports HQ baseball insider Jim Bowden has confirmed.

The deal is for 13 years and $330 million, Bowden reported. That makes it the largest in Major League Baseball history, according to CBS Sports.

For people that are stressing over the 13 years… the AAV is $25.38m…If the #Phillies had done 10 years the AAV would have been $33m…..to get the extra years of control towards the end of his career makes sense at the AAV. #Phillies . 13-years $330m deal. #Bryce Harper — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) February 28, 2019

Harper, 26, entered free agency this winter after seven years starring for the Washington Nationals, where he was a six-time All Star and won the 2012 National League Rookie of the Year and the 2015 National League Most Valuable Player awards. Last season, the left-handed slugger hit 34 home runs and 100 RBIs, leading the National League in walks with 130.

Harper was the the most sought-after name in MLB free-agency this off-season, and had been previously linked to signing contracts with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 13-year contract has neither a team nor player opt-out clause, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.