Bryce Harper agrees to record-breaking deal with the Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper, the baseball superstar who won the 2015 National League MVP with the Washington Nationals, has agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, CBS Sports HQ baseball insider Jim Bowden has confirmed.
The deal is for 13 years and $330 million, Bowden reported. That makes it the largest in Major League Baseball history, according to CBS Sports.
Harper, 26, entered free agency this winter after seven years starring for the Washington Nationals, where he was a six-time All Star and won the 2012 National League Rookie of the Year and the 2015 National League Most Valuable Player awards. Last season, the left-handed slugger hit 34 home runs and 100 RBIs, leading the National League in walks with 130.
Harper was the the most sought-after name in MLB free-agency this off-season, and had been previously linked to signing contracts with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.
The 13-year contract has neither a team nor player opt-out clause, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.