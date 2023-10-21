Police: Over 100 taken into custody at New York City demonstration calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Police: Over 100 taken into custody for blocking traffic at NYC rally Police: Over 100 taken into custody for blocking traffic at NYC rally 01:11

NEW YORK -- Dozens of people were taken into custody Friday after police say they blocked traffic in Midtown during a rally and march calling for more aid for Palestinians in Gaza.

Through the streets of Manhattan, from Bryant Park to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's office, demonstrators called on Congress to stop military aid to Israel.

"Senators are responsible for funding, and so we have to defund Israel and the IDF because we cannot let a genocide happen on our hands," demonstrator Leah Ali said.

Demonstrators say there is a significant humanitarian need in Gaza.

"These people are so egregiously victimized. Gaza has been under blockade without access to water," demonstrator Jordan Lan said.

"I don't see how bombing Gaza is preventing more people from joining Hamas," demonstrator Zoe O'Brien said.

Police say more than 100 people were taken into custody and placed on buses after blocking traffic outside of Gillibrand's office on the East Side.

Demonstrators say a quarter of Gaza residents are being displaced, and they're using their voices here to help in any way they can.