Pennsylvania man arrested in Turks and Caicos over ammo found in bag hugs kids at airport after returning to U.S.

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The American tourist who was arrested in the Turks and Caicos Islands for possessing ammunition in his luggage returned home to western Pennsylvania on Friday.

Following a monthslong ordeal, Bryan Hagerich of Somerset County, Pennsylvania, was given a suspended sentence of 52 weeks on Friday, allowing him to fly home after paying a $6,700 fine.

Hagerich landed at Pittsburgh International Airport on Friday at around 9:30 p.m. and hugged his children after stepping off the escalator to baggage claim. Hagerich held his children in the air for about 15 seconds before kneeling to embrace them.

Bryan Hagerich hugs his children at Pittsburgh International Airport on May 24, 2024. Credit: KDKA

"We have a lot of catching up to do, a lot of memories to make together," Hagerich said. "Just so elated to see them. They've been so strong through all this."

His daughter had a sign that said, "We love you daddy" and his son's sign said, "Welcome home."

"It's the hardest time of my life," Hagerich said. "Just being separated from your family as a father, as a provider. And to not be that figure in your family's life, it's a very tough pill to swallow. But to have these guys here right now, this is everything."

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman and Pennsylvania Congressman Guy Reschenthaler were also at the airport to greet the Pennsylvania man on Friday night. Fetterman and Reschenthaler were among a group of lawmakers who urged officials in the Turks and Caicos Islands to release the Americans held there.

Hagerich was arrested in February for having ammunition in his checked bag. He said he did not realize he left the rifle rounds in the bag. Hagerich said his eight nights in jail were the darkest days of his life.

Possessing a gun or ammunition is prohibited in Turks and Caicos, but tourists were previously often able to just pay a fine. In February, a court order mandated that even tourists in the process of leaving the country are subject to prison time. Hagerich pleaded guilty to possessing 20 rifle rounds.

There are four other Americans who are facing similar charges in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Hagerich hopes his case sets a precedent and those other Americans will be home soon.

He added that he believed the right people were in the right place at the right time to help him and his family during the ordeal.