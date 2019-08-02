Bruce Springsteen's son is becoming a firefighter in New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen's son is becoming a firefighter in Jersey City. Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa, took to Instagram to congratulate their youngest child, Sam, on Thursday. Springsteen and Scialfa have three children together.

Scialfa wrote, "You followed your dreams." In the post, she included a black and white photo of her son.

In March, the 25-year-old took the civil service exam to become a firefighter in New Jersey's second-largest city, according to The Associated Press. He also has served as a volunteer firefighter in Colts Neck.

She told her son to "stay safe" and "love your brave heart!"